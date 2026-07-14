KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the ride-sharing company's stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Cadence Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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