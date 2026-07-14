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KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp lowered its price target on Uber Technologies from $110 to $105, while keeping an "overweight" rating on the stock. The new target still implies about 41% upside from the previous close.
  • Uber’s latest quarter beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.72 EPS versus the $0.69 consensus, though revenue of $13.20 billion came in slightly below estimates. The company also said it expects Q2 2026 EPS of $0.78 to $0.82.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18. Institutional ownership is also high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 80.24% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the ride-sharing company's stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Cadence Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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