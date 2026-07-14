KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $510.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $495.18.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $390.81 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day moving average is $459.73. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,941.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,433 shares of the company's stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 375,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here