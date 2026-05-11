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Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Keyence logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keyence shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as $553.19 before last changing hands at $541.18, well above the previous close of $501.20.
  • The stock has been trending above its recent averages, with the 50-day moving average at $397.45 and the 200-day moving average at $378.52, signaling strong recent momentum.
  • Keyence is a Japan-based manufacturer of automation and inspection equipment, serving industries such as automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and packaging.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Keyence.

Keyence Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $553.19 and last traded at $541.18, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $501.20.

Keyence Stock Down 1.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.52.

Keyence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyence Corporation, established in 1974 by Takemitsu Takizaki and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading developer and manufacturer of automation and inspection equipment. The company focuses on delivering advanced technologies that improve manufacturing efficiency and quality control for a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and packaging.

Keyence's product portfolio encompasses a variety of sensors, vision systems, laser markers, digital microscopes and measuring instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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