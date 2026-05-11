Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Keyence Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $553.19 and last traded at $541.18, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $501.20.

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Keyence Stock Down 1.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.52.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, established in 1974 by Takemitsu Takizaki and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading developer and manufacturer of automation and inspection equipment. The company focuses on delivering advanced technologies that improve manufacturing efficiency and quality control for a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and packaging.

Keyence's product portfolio encompasses a variety of sensors, vision systems, laser markers, digital microscopes and measuring instruments.

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