Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $1.7057 billion for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $366.56 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,891,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,914,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $198,530,000 after purchasing an additional 472,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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