Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $319.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $333.40 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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