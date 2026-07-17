Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Up 0.6% - Time to Buy?

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 536 and last traded at GBX 534.40. 86,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 81,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531.

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Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.55.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £115.17 million during the quarter. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 59.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Keystone Law Group plc will post 22.8524455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keystone Law Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Salar Farzad bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 502 per share, for a total transaction of £10,040. Also, insider Isabel J. S. Napper purchased 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 502 per share, with a total value of £4,769. Insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $2,968,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.43% of the company's stock.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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