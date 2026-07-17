KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on KinderCare Learning Companies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KinderCare Learning Companies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KinderCare Learning Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On KinderCare Learning Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

KinderCare Learning Companies Stock Performance

KLC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. KinderCare Learning Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.20.

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $672.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.13 million. KinderCare Learning Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. KinderCare Learning Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that KinderCare Learning Companies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About KinderCare Learning Companies

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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