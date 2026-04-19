Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 333 to GBX 310 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 303 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on KGF

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 304 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.03. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 240.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 372.30.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 23.80 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts expect that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.

Kingfisher announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 10th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of more than 70,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

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