Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.4750.

KC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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