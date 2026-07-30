Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kingstone Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kingstone Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Kingstone Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Kingstone Companies's dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Newgarden bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $119,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,496.34. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,502 shares of company stock valued at $653,377. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,121 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,604 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 80.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KINS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kingstone Companies has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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