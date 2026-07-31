Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Director G Bradley Cole Sells 3,673 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $299,092.39. Following the sale, the director owned 11,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,450.96. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

KNSA traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,285. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Report on KNSA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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