Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 15673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 0.1%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,146.42. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 483,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $25,082,296.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,101 shares of company stock worth $34,172,073. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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