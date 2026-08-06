Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.3750.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $64.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $299,092.39. Following the sale, the director owned 11,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,450.96. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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