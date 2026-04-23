Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.8125.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a)" rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $518,656,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,960,623 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,682,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,443.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738,699 shares of the mining company's stock worth $189,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,380 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company's stock worth $261,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company's stock worth $126,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,320 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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