Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinross Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.31.

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Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:KGC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 37.52%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $518,656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,443.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738,699 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $189,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,380 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company's stock worth $261,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company's stock worth $126,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $74,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Kinross Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Kinross Gold Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow exceeded $725 million in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Kinross Reports Strong 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Free cash flow exceeded in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Kinross Provides Update on Lobo-Marte Project

Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased 67% . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Kinross Gold’s Lobo-Marte Cost Jumps 67%

Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was slightly below the $2.24 billion consensus estimate. The stock also remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that near-term sentiment is cautious even after the earnings beat.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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