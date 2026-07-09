Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $357.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company's previous close.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $375.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $339.37. 110,144 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,571. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $512.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $314.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher R. Tangard acquired 330 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 380 shares in the company, valued at $115,520. This represents a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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