Kirsty Farrah Ross Sells 54,551 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 54,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $762,077.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,006.17. This represents a 38.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kirsty Farrah Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $329,628.00.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of SGHC traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Super Group has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,639,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,444,000 after purchasing an additional 202,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at $23,791,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

Further Reading

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