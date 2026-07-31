Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68, FiscalAI reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.060-2.120 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Kite Realty Group Trust's conference call:

Operating performance strengthened: Second-quarter same-property NOI grew 3.7%, leasing occupancy reached 94.8%—up 150 basis points year over year—and blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, including 28.4% on comparable new leases.

Second-quarter same-property NOI grew 3.7%, leasing occupancy reached 94.8%—up 150 basis points year over year—and blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, including 28.4% on comparable new leases. Management raised full-year same-property NOI growth guidance by 50 basis points at the midpoint to 3%-4%, citing stronger retention, lower bad debt, higher overage rent, and improved recoveries.

Project Elevate has materially shifted the portfolio toward grocery-anchored lifestyle, mixed-use, and neighborhood centers; KRG has sold 22 non-core assets for nearly $1 billion and eliminated more than 1 million square feet tied to at-risk tenants.

Core and Nareit FFO guidance was maintained at $2.06-$2.12 per share despite the NOI outlook increase, as transaction timing is expected to create a two-cent 2026 dilution. KRG expects additional $225 million of non-core sales and $110 million of 1031 acquisitions while prioritizing balance-sheet strength and retaining roughly $240 million of excess capital capacity.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is 87.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Kite Realty Group Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Kite Realty Group Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Improved operating outlook: KRG raised its 2026 same-property NOI growth forecast to 3%-4%, from 2.5%-3.5%, while maintaining Core and NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.06-$2.12 per share. Kite Realty raises 2026 same-property NOI guidance

KRG raised its 2026 same-property NOI growth forecast to 3%-4%, from 2.5%-3.5%, while maintaining Core and NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.06-$2.12 per share. Positive Sentiment: Strong leasing performance: Second-quarter same-property NOI increased 3.7%, leasing reached 94.8%, and blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, supporting expectations for continued rent growth. Kite Realty Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Second-quarter same-property NOI increased 3.7%, leasing reached 94.8%, and blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, supporting expectations for continued rent growth. Positive Sentiment: Higher net income and shareholder returns: Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $161.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, from $110.3 million, or $0.50, a year earlier. KRG also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, up 7.4% year over year, and repurchased approximately $75.7 million of stock during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Q2 2026 Earnings

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $161.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, from $110.3 million, or $0.50, a year earlier. KRG also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, up 7.4% year over year, and repurchased approximately $75.7 million of stock during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio and balance-sheet repositioning: The REIT sold $314 million of non-core assets, acquired two neighborhood centers for $136 million and priced $345 million of 3.25% exchangeable notes, with proceeds intended partly to refinance higher-cost debt. Management reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x.

The REIT sold $314 million of non-core assets, acquired two neighborhood centers for $136 million and priced $345 million of 3.25% exchangeable notes, with proceeds intended partly to refinance higher-cost debt. Management reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation appears reasonable but not deeply discounted: One analysis estimates KRG is approximately 5% below fair value based on its dividend and outlook, while the reported median analyst price target is $29 versus a recent share price near $28.51. Kite Realty Group Trust Could Be 5% Below Fair Value

One analysis estimates KRG is approximately 5% below fair value based on its dividend and outlook, while the reported median analyst price target is $29 versus a recent share price near $28.51. Negative Sentiment: Mixed headline earnings: Core FFO was $0.52 per share, essentially matching expectations, while revenue of $196.3 million was slightly below the $197.3 million consensus and declined from the prior year. The large GAAP earnings increase also benefited from property-sale and joint-venture deconsolidation gains rather than recurring operations.

Core FFO was $0.52 per share, essentially matching expectations, while revenue of $196.3 million was slightly below the $197.3 million consensus and declined from the prior year. The large GAAP earnings increase also benefited from property-sale and joint-venture deconsolidation gains rather than recurring operations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two reported insider transactions during the past six months were sales, with no open-market purchases, a modest potential sentiment headwind.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

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