Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $28.58 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $196.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.32 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Kite Realty Group Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kite Realty Group Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Ladenburg Thalmann raised its price target to $34 from $33 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying approximately 19% upside from the referenced market price. Benzinga analyst price target report

Ladenburg Thalmann raised its price target to $34 from $33 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying approximately 19% upside from the referenced market price. Positive Sentiment: Improving property operations: Second-quarter same-property NOI increased 3.7%, while the retail portfolio’s leased rate rose 150 basis points year over year to 94.8%. Leasing spreads were strong at 15.9% overall and 28.4% on comparable new leases.

Second-quarter same-property NOI increased 3.7%, while the retail portfolio’s leased rate rose 150 basis points year over year to 94.8%. Leasing spreads were strong at 15.9% overall and 28.4% on comparable new leases. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook for organic growth: KRG raised its 2026 same-property NOI growth forecast to 3%-4% from 2.5%-3.5%, citing better bad-debt assumptions and lower projected interest expense. Full-year Core and NAREIT FFO guidance remained $2.06-$2.12 per share. KRG raises same-property NOI guidance

KRG raised its 2026 same-property NOI growth forecast to 3%-4% from 2.5%-3.5%, citing better bad-debt assumptions and lower projected interest expense. Full-year Core and NAREIT FFO guidance remained $2.06-$2.12 per share. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and balance-sheet actions: KRG declared a $0.29 quarterly dividend, up 7.4% year over year, and repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares for $75.7 million. It also sold $314 million of non-core assets and plans to use proceeds from a $345 million exchangeable-notes offering to address debt maturing in October.

KRG declared a $0.29 quarterly dividend, up 7.4% year over year, and repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares for $75.7 million. It also sold $314 million of non-core assets and plans to use proceeds from a $345 million exchangeable-notes offering to address debt maturing in October. Neutral Sentiment: Headline earnings benefited from one-time items: Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $161.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, from $110.3 million a year earlier. However, the result included substantial gains on property sales and a joint-venture deconsolidation. Core FFO was $0.52 per share, essentially in line with estimates and only modestly above last year’s $0.50. KRG second-quarter operating results

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $161.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, from $110.3 million a year earlier. However, the result included substantial gains on property sales and a joint-venture deconsolidation. Core FFO was $0.52 per share, essentially in line with estimates and only modestly above last year’s $0.50. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined: Quarterly revenue fell to approximately $196.3 million from $213.4 million, reflecting the impact of asset dispositions and portfolio reshaping.

Quarterly revenue fell to approximately $196.3 million from $213.4 million, reflecting the impact of asset dispositions and portfolio reshaping. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider signals: With shares trading near their 52-week high, the stock may have already priced in much of the improved outlook. Recent disclosed insider activity showed two sales and no purchases, which could add caution.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

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