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KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
KKR & Co. Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • KKR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 10. The annualized dividend is $0.78, representing an approximately 0.8% yield and an 11.7% payout ratio.
  • Second-quarter adjusted earnings reached $1.63 per share, beating the $1.42–$1.43 analyst consensus and rising from $1.18 a year earlier, although revenue of $2.76 billion missed estimates of $2.95 billion.
  • Barclays raised its price target to $135 from $124 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, citing KKR’s long-term growth prospects; analysts remain focused on fundraising, fee-related earnings, and insurance growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,703. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Key KKR & Co. Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $135 from $124 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 34% upside from recent levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in KKR’s long-term growth potential. Benzinga analyst action
  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.63 per share, exceeding the $1.42–$1.43 analyst consensus and rising from $1.18 a year earlier. Results benefited from higher assets under management, increased management and transaction fees, fundraising, and growth in the asset-management and insurance businesses. Zacks earnings report
  • Neutral Sentiment: KKR’s earnings release highlighted continued asset inflows and operating momentum, but investors will likely focus on the outlook for fundraising, fee-related earnings, and insurance growth during the conference call. KKR second-quarter results
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion fell short of the $2.95 billion consensus estimate. Higher expenses also tempered the impact of the earnings beat, potentially explaining why the stock has not fully sustained its initial positive reaction. MarketBeat earnings report

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Dividend History for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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