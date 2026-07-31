KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,703. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Key KKR & Co. Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $135 from $124 and maintained an “overweight” rating , implying roughly 34% upside from recent levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in KKR’s long-term growth potential. Benzinga analyst action

, implying roughly 34% upside from recent levels. The upgrade reflects confidence in KKR’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.63 per share, exceeding the $1.42–$1.43 analyst consensus and rising from $1.18 a year earlier. Results benefited from higher assets under management, increased management and transaction fees, fundraising, and growth in the asset-management and insurance businesses. Zacks earnings report

Results benefited from higher assets under management, increased management and transaction fees, fundraising, and growth in the asset-management and insurance businesses. Neutral Sentiment: KKR’s earnings release highlighted continued asset inflows and operating momentum, but investors will likely focus on the outlook for fundraising, fee-related earnings, and insurance growth during the conference call. KKR second-quarter results

KKR’s earnings release highlighted continued asset inflows and operating momentum, but investors will likely focus on the outlook for fundraising, fee-related earnings, and insurance growth during the conference call. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion fell short of the $2.95 billion consensus estimate. Higher expenses also tempered the impact of the earnings beat, potentially explaining why the stock has not fully sustained its initial positive reaction. MarketBeat earnings report

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here