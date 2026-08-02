Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.1111.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Klarna Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Klarna Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Klarna Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klarna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Klarna Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000.

Klarna Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KLAR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41. Klarna Group has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Klarna Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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