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Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Kodiak AI logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish: Eight analysts rate Kodiak AI a consensus “Moderate Buy,” with five buys, one strong buy, one hold and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $12.50.
  • Several brokerages recently issued or adjusted coverage, including Citigroup and Chardan Capital, which lowered their price targets to $11 and $15, respectively, while maintaining buy ratings.
  • Shares opened at $4.35, near the company’s one-year low of $3.97 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the stock, though Kodiak AI remains a blank-check company without a selected merger target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kodiak AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak AI Price Performance

KDK opened at $4.35 on Friday. Kodiak AI has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $799.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

About Kodiak AI

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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