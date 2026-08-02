Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kodiak AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak AI Price Performance

KDK opened at $4.35 on Friday. Kodiak AI has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $799.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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