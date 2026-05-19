Kofi Owusu Amoo-Gottfried Acquires 2,375 Shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) Director Kofi Owusu Amoo-Gottfried acquired 2,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $20,068.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,061 shares in the company, valued at $262,465.45. The trade was a 8.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 4,303,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $187.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Vital Farms

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders bought VITL shares last week, including Director Kelly Kennedy, insider Joseph Michael Holland, and CMO Kathryn McKeon, which can signal management confidence at recent prices.

Multiple insiders bought VITL shares last week, including Director Kelly Kennedy, insider Joseph Michael Holland, and CMO Kathryn McKeon, which can signal management confidence at recent prices. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported mixed quarterly results earlier this month: revenue beat expectations, but EPS missed estimates, leaving investors focused on whether growth can translate into earnings support.

The company reported mixed quarterly results earlier this month: revenue beat expectations, but EPS missed estimates, leaving investors focused on whether growth can translate into earnings support. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, have issued repeated reminders about a securities class action against Vital Farms tied to the May 8, 2025 to Feb. 26, 2026 period, increasing legal uncertainty ahead of the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline. Rosen Law Firm deadline reminder

Several law firms, including Rosen, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, have issued repeated reminders about a securities class action against Vital Farms tied to the May 8, 2025 to Feb. 26, 2026 period, increasing legal uncertainty ahead of the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Recent brokerage actions have turned more cautious, including lower price targets and hold/neutral ratings, reflecting softer expectations for the stock’s near-term outlook.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vital Farms from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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