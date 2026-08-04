Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) EVP Jennifer Kent Sells 22,942 Shares

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kent sold 22,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,689,040. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kohl's Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE KSS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 630,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Kohl's Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl's

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl's by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 744,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kohl's by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,479,061 shares of the company's stock worth $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl's during the 4th quarter worth $49,796,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Kohl's from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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