Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $20.8590 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. On average, analysts expect Kolibri Global Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KGEI stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,269 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KGEI. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

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