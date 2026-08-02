Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore raised Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

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Kone Oyj Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of KNYJY opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Kone Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kone Oyj will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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