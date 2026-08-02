Go Pro
→ [URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14 (From Mode Mobile) (Ad)tc pixel

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Kone Oyj logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst consensus is “Hold”: Of eight analysts covering Kone Oyj, three rate the stock a sell, three a hold, one a buy and one a strong buy. Recent actions included upgrades from Evercore and Kepler Capital Markets, while Zacks Research downgraded the shares to strong sell.
  • Shares rose 1.2% to $28.82, trading below the 200-day moving average of $31.95 and within a 12-month range of $26.52 to $38.29. Kone has a market capitalization of approximately $26.1 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.
  • Quarterly results fell short of expectations: Kone reported EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.32 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.36 billion versus expectations of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately $1.20.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kone Oyj.

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore raised Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of KNYJY opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Kone Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kone Oyj will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Kone Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kone Oyj Right Now?

Before you consider Kone Oyj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kone Oyj wasn't on the list.

While Kone Oyj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
7 Bankers Met in Secret (Now We Pay for It)
7 Bankers Met in Secret (Now We Pay for It)
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
One signature away. Expected within months.
One signature away. Expected within months.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines