Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns "Neutral" Rating from UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.1%

PHG stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.76. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 923.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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