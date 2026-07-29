Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $52.8030 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $48.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kornit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $656.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,359.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kornit Digital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. NASDAQ: KRNT is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company's flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

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