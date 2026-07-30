KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.57 and traded as high as C$12.91. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 22,953 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPT shares. TD raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$12.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$129.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. KP Tissue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at KP Tissue

In other KP Tissue news, Director David A. Spraley sold 3,668 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$48,784.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,969.60. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $87,644. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12% interest in Kruger Products.

Further Reading

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