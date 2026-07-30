Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
KP Tissue logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.57 and traded as high as C$12.91. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 22,953 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPT shares. TD raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$12.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$129.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. KP Tissue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at KP Tissue

In other KP Tissue news, Director David A. Spraley sold 3,668 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$48,784.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,969.60. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $87,644. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12% interest in Kruger Products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in KP Tissue Right Now?

Before you consider KP Tissue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KP Tissue wasn't on the list.

While KP Tissue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines