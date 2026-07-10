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KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
KP Tissue logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KP Tissue shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$13.20 versus the C$11.31 level, on volume of 16,152 shares.
  • Analysts remain cautious on the stock, with TD and Desjardins both holding their ratings while nudging price targets higher to C$12.00 and C$12.50, respectively.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 6.4%, though insiders recently sold shares and the payout ratio stands at 80%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$13.20. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 16,152 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$11.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.31.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. KP Tissue's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KP Tissue

In other news, Director David A. Spraley sold 3,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$48,784.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,969.60. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $87,644. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12% interest in Kruger Products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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