Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,326,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, above the $0.53 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.26 billion also exceeded the $6.13 billion estimate. Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Kraft Heinz reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, above the $0.53 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.26 billion also exceeded the $6.13 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management improved its 2026 organic-sales outlook, now expecting a decline of approximately 0.5% to 2.0%, and maintained adjusted EPS guidance of $2.03 to $2.09. The company said market-share losses narrowed to 30 basis points, with improving trends in several business areas. Kraft Heinz raises annual outlook as Q2 results top forecasts

Management improved its 2026 organic-sales outlook, now expecting a decline of approximately 0.5% to 2.0%, and maintained adjusted EPS guidance of $2.03 to $2.09. The company said market-share losses narrowed to 30 basis points, with improving trends in several business areas. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 annualized, implying a dividend yield of about 6.2%. The dividend is payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. Kraft Heinz Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 annualized, implying a dividend yield of about 6.2%. The dividend is payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Steve Cahillane described “green shoots” in consumption and highlighted innovation, marketing and strategic investment as part of the turnaround, but acknowledged that execution must improve. The company plans roughly $700 million of incremental investment, with 2026 expected to be a margin trough year. Kraft Heinz CEO on Q2 earnings beat

CEO Steve Cahillane described “green shoots” in consumption and highlighted innovation, marketing and strategic investment as part of the turnaround, but acknowledged that execution must improve. The company plans roughly $700 million of incremental investment, with 2026 expected to be a margin trough year. Negative Sentiment: Organic sales and reported revenue remained under pressure, while adjusted operating income fell about 18% year over year and adjusted EPS declined from $0.69 to $0.56. Higher supply costs, inflation and weaker volume raised concerns about near-term margins.

Organic sales and reported revenue remained under pressure, while adjusted operating income fell about 18% year over year and adjusted EPS declined from $0.69 to $0.56. Higher supply costs, inflation and weaker volume raised concerns about near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Kraft Heinz recorded a substantial $7.4 billion non-cash impairment charge, producing a reported quarterly loss. Investors appeared more focused on the charge, profit pressure and heavier spending than on the headline earnings beat. Kraft Heinz Stock Falls as Better Sales Meet $7.4 Billion Charge

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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