Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8%

KHC opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.19.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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