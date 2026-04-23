Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.53.

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View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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