Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.87, but opened at $58.87. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 2,819,782 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Kratos reported revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and well above the $410.4 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 also beat expectations of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and rose from $0.11 a year earlier. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kratos reported revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and well above the $410.4 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 also beat expectations of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and rose from $0.11 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, led by government programs. Kratos Government Solutions revenue increased 36.4% to $379.7 million, while Unmanned Systems revenue rose 8.1% to $79.1 million. Overall organic growth was 19.1%. Kratos forecasts 2026 organic growth

Kratos Government Solutions revenue increased 36.4% to $379.7 million, while Unmanned Systems revenue rose 8.1% to $79.1 million. Overall organic growth was 19.1%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in the outlook. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.85 billion was above the roughly $1.7 billion analyst estimate, and the company forecast 19%-23% organic revenue growth. Kratos also expects third-quarter revenue of $460 million-$480 million and is targeting production of 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.85 billion was above the roughly $1.7 billion analyst estimate, and the company forecast 19%-23% organic revenue growth. Kratos also expects third-quarter revenue of $460 million-$480 million and is targeting production of 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target to $104 from $100 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling substantial expected upside from recent trading levels.

to $104 from $100 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling substantial expected upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings momentum, KTOS trades at a very high price-to-earnings ratio of about 305, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth, margin pressure, or delays in defense programs.

Despite the earnings momentum, KTOS trades at a very high price-to-earnings ratio of about 305, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth, margin pressure, or delays in defense programs. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reduced its price target to $100 from $115, although it retained an “overweight” rating. The midpoint of Kratos’ third-quarter revenue guidance is also modestly below the $462.8 million consensus estimate, which could temper enthusiasm.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $102.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 290,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,494,862.14. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $1,788,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,480. This represents a 79.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,667. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,254 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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