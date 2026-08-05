Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,153 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,341,707.10. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,667. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,698 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,959,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,563. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Kratos reported revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and well above the $410.4 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 also beat expectations of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and rose from $0.11 a year earlier. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kratos reported revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year over year and well above the $410.4 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 also beat expectations of approximately $0.13-$0.14 and rose from $0.11 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, led by government programs. Kratos Government Solutions revenue increased 36.4% to $379.7 million, while Unmanned Systems revenue rose 8.1% to $79.1 million. Overall organic growth was 19.1%. Kratos forecasts 2026 organic growth

Kratos Government Solutions revenue increased 36.4% to $379.7 million, while Unmanned Systems revenue rose 8.1% to $79.1 million. Overall organic growth was 19.1%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in the outlook. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.85 billion was above the roughly $1.7 billion analyst estimate, and the company forecast 19%-23% organic revenue growth. Kratos also expects third-quarter revenue of $460 million-$480 million and is targeting production of 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027. Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.85 billion was above the roughly $1.7 billion analyst estimate, and the company forecast 19%-23% organic revenue growth. Kratos also expects third-quarter revenue of $460 million-$480 million and is targeting production of 3,000 Spartan engines in 2027. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target to $104 from $100 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling substantial expected upside from recent trading levels.

to $104 from $100 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling substantial expected upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings momentum, KTOS trades at a very high price-to-earnings ratio of about 305, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth, margin pressure, or delays in defense programs.

Despite the earnings momentum, KTOS trades at a very high price-to-earnings ratio of about 305, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth, margin pressure, or delays in defense programs. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reduced its price target to $100 from $115, although it retained an “overweight” rating. The midpoint of Kratos’ third-quarter revenue guidance is also modestly below the $462.8 million consensus estimate, which could temper enthusiasm.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Clear Str raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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