Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $313.4660 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $367.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $562.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 235,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $799,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,229,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,166,435.43. This trade represents a 23.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 880,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,833 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,038 shares of the company's stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,968 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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