Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.13. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 233,496 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kronos Worldwide's payout ratio is -17.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

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