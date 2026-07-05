Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.5556.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

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Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company's stock worth $712,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,306,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,870,000 after buying an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,261,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 529,955 shares of the company's stock worth $130,656,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $375.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $130.50 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.39.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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