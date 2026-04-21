Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.25.

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Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $336.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.54. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $298.30.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $6,580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,403,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,324,427.55. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 11,803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $3,252,788.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,198,817.87. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,164 shares of company stock worth $34,538,578. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $2,945,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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