Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75. Kuehne & Nagel International has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

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