Kura Oncology (KURA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $20.1630 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 411.19% and a negative return on equity of 141.95%. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kura Oncology Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Oncology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 84,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $834,002.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,790,627.90. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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