Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.78 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.Kymera Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 465.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Kymera Therapeutics' conference call:

KT-621’s atopic dermatitis Phase IIb trial completed enrollment six months early , with top-line data now expected by year-end 2026 and Phase III initiation targeted for mid-2027. Management believes the oral, once-daily profile could substantially expand systemic treatment in type 2 inflammatory diseases.

, with top-line data now expected by year-end 2026 and Phase III initiation targeted for mid-2027. Management believes the oral, once-daily profile could substantially expand systemic treatment in type 2 inflammatory diseases. The asthma Phase IIb trial is enrolling and remains on track for top-line results by late 2027, while an open-label extension will provide up to 52 additional weeks of safety and efficacy data. The company also expects KT-579 healthy-volunteer data in Q4 2026 before advancing into lupus proof-of-concept studies.

Partnered programs continue to advance, including Sanofi’s KT-485 Phase I start, which generated a $20 million milestone , and Gilead’s $45 million option exercise fee. Gilead’s KT-200 is expected to enter clinical development next year.

, and Gilead’s $45 million option exercise fee. Gilead’s KT-200 is expected to enter clinical development next year. Kymera ended June with approximately $1.5 billion in cash and investments and reiterated a cash runway into 2029. Management expects this funding to support current Phase II programs, KT-579 through lupus proof of concept, and the beginnings of KT-621 Phase III development.

and reiterated a cash runway into 2029. Management expects this funding to support current Phase II programs, KT-579 through lupus proof of concept, and the beginnings of KT-621 Phase III development. The company recognized all currently deferred collaboration revenue in the second quarter, totaling $65 million, and does not expect additional revenue in 2026 absent new milestones. R&D cash spending rose 22% sequentially to $109.1 million as clinical investment increases.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 260,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $130.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $9,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,848,624.72. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 467,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $51,602,264.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 472,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,086,327.43. This trade represents a 49.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,607,813 shares of company stock worth $387,818,004. Insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,258,000 after buying an additional 1,061,957 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,730,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,130.2% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 615,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 565,091 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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