L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Susquehanna

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.54% from the company's current price.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.20.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $272.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $298.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.94. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $262.68 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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