Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company's current price.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Labcorp from $308.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Labcorp from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.73. 142,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Labcorp has a 52 week low of $244.52 and a 52 week high of $316.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $26,329.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,285.76. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,637.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,850,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,471,326,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,343,922,000 after buying an additional 2,719,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,226,446 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $607,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,010 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $534,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Labcorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,105,791 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $604,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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