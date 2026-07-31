LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $34.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.57.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.59. 1,537,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,610. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $196.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,315,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $630,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,863,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 434.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,711,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town Lane Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kite Realty Group Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Improved operating outlook: KRG raised its 2026 same-property NOI growth forecast to 3%-4%, from 2.5%-3.5%, while maintaining Core and NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.06-$2.12 per share. Kite Realty raises 2026 same-property NOI guidance

KRG raised its 2026 same-property NOI growth forecast to 3%-4%, from 2.5%-3.5%, while maintaining Core and NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.06-$2.12 per share. Positive Sentiment: Strong leasing performance: Second-quarter same-property NOI increased 3.7%, leasing reached 94.8%, and blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, supporting expectations for continued rent growth. Kite Realty Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Second-quarter same-property NOI increased 3.7%, leasing reached 94.8%, and blended cash leasing spreads were 15.9%, supporting expectations for continued rent growth. Positive Sentiment: Higher net income and shareholder returns: Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $161.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, from $110.3 million, or $0.50, a year earlier. KRG also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, up 7.4% year over year, and repurchased approximately $75.7 million of stock during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Q2 2026 Earnings

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $161.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, from $110.3 million, or $0.50, a year earlier. KRG also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, up 7.4% year over year, and repurchased approximately $75.7 million of stock during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio and balance-sheet repositioning: The REIT sold $314 million of non-core assets, acquired two neighborhood centers for $136 million and priced $345 million of 3.25% exchangeable notes, with proceeds intended partly to refinance higher-cost debt. Management reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x.

The REIT sold $314 million of non-core assets, acquired two neighborhood centers for $136 million and priced $345 million of 3.25% exchangeable notes, with proceeds intended partly to refinance higher-cost debt. Management reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation appears reasonable but not deeply discounted: One analysis estimates KRG is approximately 5% below fair value based on its dividend and outlook, while the reported median analyst price target is $29 versus a recent share price near $28.51. Kite Realty Group Trust Could Be 5% Below Fair Value

One analysis estimates KRG is approximately 5% below fair value based on its dividend and outlook, while the reported median analyst price target is $29 versus a recent share price near $28.51. Negative Sentiment: Mixed headline earnings: Core FFO was $0.52 per share, essentially matching expectations, while revenue of $196.3 million was slightly below the $197.3 million consensus and declined from the prior year. The large GAAP earnings increase also benefited from property-sale and joint-venture deconsolidation gains rather than recurring operations.

Core FFO was $0.52 per share, essentially matching expectations, while revenue of $196.3 million was slightly below the $197.3 million consensus and declined from the prior year. The large GAAP earnings increase also benefited from property-sale and joint-venture deconsolidation gains rather than recurring operations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two reported insider transactions during the past six months were sales, with no open-market purchases, a modest potential sentiment headwind.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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