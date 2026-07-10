Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Stock Price Down 6.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF - Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. 19,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 79,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Laird Superfood from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSF

Laird Superfood Stock Down 6.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laird Superfood

In related news, Director Grant J. Lamontagne purchased 8,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $28,507.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 168,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $543,718.82. The trade was a 5.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 75,089 shares in the company, valued at $259,057.05. The trade was a 24.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 105,736 shares of company stock worth $350,104 over the last ninety days. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood's offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company's core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

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