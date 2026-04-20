Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $70.0390 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.45 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.51%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lakeland Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LKFN. Hovde Group cut Lakeland Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $562,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 212,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,921,097.38. This trade represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Toothaker sold 5,685 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $331,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,588.08. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,050. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 90.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 327.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 152,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Warsaw, Indiana, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Lakeland Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan offerings spanning commercial real estate, agricultural, mortgage, consumer and small-business lending.

Originally organized in 1893 as Kosciusko County State Bank, the enterprise reorganized as a bank holding company in 1984 to facilitate strategic growth and diversification.

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