Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Lakeland Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts collectively rate Lakeland Industries “Hold.” Of five analysts, three recommend buying, one recommends holding, and one recommends selling; the average 12-month price target is $16.00.
  • LAKE shares opened at $10.91, with a market capitalization of approximately $107.7 million and a 12-month trading range of $7.15 to $18.00.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.04, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.14 loss, while revenue of $47.42 million was roughly in line with expectations. Despite the earnings beat, analysts forecast a full-year loss of $0.28 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lakeland Industries.

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lakeland Industries from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Maxim Group set a $16.00 target price on Lakeland Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 1.7%

LAKE stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.45. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 87.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company's stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lakeland Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Lakeland Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lakeland Industries wasn't on the list.

While Lakeland Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines