Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lakeland Industries from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Maxim Group set a $16.00 target price on Lakeland Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 1.7%

LAKE stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.45. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 87.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company's stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

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