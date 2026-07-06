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Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $404.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Lam Research from $331 to $404 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 11.77% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Lam Research now has 28 Buy ratings and 6 Hold ratings, with a consensus price target of $347.75.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $1.47 versus $1.36 expected and revenue of $5.84 billion, up 23.8% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $361.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $452.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $326.35 and its 200-day moving average is $258.02. Lam Research has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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