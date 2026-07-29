Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,803,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.43. Lam Research has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key growth drivers. Recent investor commentary highlighted continued spending on AI data centers, memory and semiconductor capacity—areas that support demand for Lam Research’s wafer-fabrication equipment. Lam Research Rose on AI Data Center and Memory Spending

Recent investor commentary highlighted continued spending on AI data centers, memory and semiconductor capacity—areas that support demand for Lam Research’s wafer-fabrication equipment. Positive Sentiment: Strong semiconductor capital spending has supported the stock. Fund commentary pointed to Lam Research’s exposure to cyclical semiconductor, memory and optical-equipment spending, particularly amid the AI investment boom. Lam Research Corporation Rose on Strong Semiconductor Capital Spending

Fund commentary pointed to Lam Research’s exposure to cyclical semiconductor, memory and optical-equipment spending, particularly amid the AI investment boom. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the fiscal fourth-quarter report due after the market closes on July 29. Lam Research previously reported $5.84 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue and record non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.47, which exceeded estimates by 8.1%. The new report and management’s outlook will be important tests for the stock’s elevated expectations. Lam Research Earnings Preview

Lam Research previously reported $5.84 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue and record non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.47, which exceeded estimates by 8.1%. The new report and management’s outlook will be important tests for the stock’s elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness is pressuring semiconductor stocks. U.S. equity indexes declined ahead of a Federal Reserve briefing and major technology earnings, while geopolitical concerns involving Iran added to investor caution. This risk-off environment likely contributed to selling in LRCX ahead of its earnings release. US Equity Indexes Slide Ahead of Fed Briefing and Big Tech Results

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,599,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $958,573,000 after purchasing an additional 789,884 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $462,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $364,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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